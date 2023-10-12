Which AEW stars are present in the latest Zac Effron movie?

The newest trailer for the A24 film The Iron Claw dropped today. The video gives fans a glimpse of two AEW stars alongside Zac Effron's portrayal of Texas wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich.

The Iron Claw follows the legendary Von Erich family and their Dallas, TX-based wrestling promotion, World Class Championship Wrestling. The Von Erichs etched a tragic story in the annals of pro wrestling during the closing chapter of the territories era.

The new trailer features Zac Effron in the lead role as Kevin Von Erich and Holt McCallany as family patriarch Fritz Von Erich. The film boasts a wide array of talented actors, including All Elite Wrestling stars MJF and Ryan Nemeth.

Current AEW World Champion MJF plays Lance Von Erich, who in real life was not blood-related to the family but was brought in as a replacement for Mike Von Erich in the family's feud against The Fabulous Freebirds. 'The Hollywood Hunk' Ryan Nemeth, meanwhile, portrays legendary heel Gino Hernandez. Both All Elite stars are briefly visible in the new trailer, which you can check out below:

AEW World Champion MJF has expressed interest in acting before

Maxwell Jacob Friedman may currently be the face of All Elite Wrestling, but the 27-year-old could someday be the face of Hollywood as well.

Friedman has been performing since he was young, having famously appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show at just five years old. According to a report released by Fightful last year, The Salt of the Earth is interested in pursuing an acting career:

"MJF has had a growing interest in pursuing Hollywood opportunities. According to his friends, as well as other consistent sources, MJF has been speaking more about the possibility of getting into acting. He’d mentioned this in an interview with Ariel Helwani, the same one that helped start the issues between him and AEW."

The Iron Claw might be the AEW World Champion's first step into the world of Hollywood, but he seems intent on keeping the ball rolling, as he was recently revealed to have landed a voice role in the upcoming animated film Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two.

