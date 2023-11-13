MJF to lose his AEW World Championship after former WWE star returns to help Jay White at Full Gear 2023? Exploring the possibility

AEW Full Gear is right around the corner, and everyone is talking about the mammoth main event between MJF and Jay White. The match is expected to deliver in terms of spectacular in-ring action, but Tony Khan and his team now find themselves in a position to possibly pull off a major swerve.

The rivalry between Jay White and MJF has become increasingly personal as their match looms nearer. With Bullet Club Gold in the Switchblade's corner, Friedman seems more vulnerable than ever, especially with his "brochacho" Adam Cole still sidelined.

A massive return by Cole at Full Gear would undoubtedly garner a huge pop from the crowd, but one interesting route AEW could take would be to have the former NXT Champion side with his long-time friend Jay White instead of MJF.

It's all but inevitable that Friedman and Cole's relationship will implode at some point, so why not at this weekend's pay-per-view? This is a twist very few would see coming and would allow their story to go further despite Cole being out of action for quite some time.

After all, by the time Cole makes a full recovery, the moment may have already passed. At the same time, there are unanswered questions surrounding MJF's standing in AEW going forward. If the talks of a "bidding war in 2024" are to be believed, Tony Khan may be best served taking his top prize off of Friedman and allowing White to carry the company in a new direction.

Double duty for MJF at AEW Full Gear

Another reason why it seems plausible for the self-proclaimed Devil to lose the AEW World Championship at Full Gear is the fact that he would have already competed that evening before the main event.

He is set to defend his and Cole's ROH Tag Team Championship against The Gunns. Logically, this means that he will be at less than 100% going into a hotly-anticipated bout with Jay White.

It could harm White's character to lose to a weakened opponent. Having Cole make his way to ringside to provide some sort of shenanigans is an easy way around this problem that protects both stars in the match.

