Top AEW star says she got bullied for wearing John Cena merch

A current champion in AEW opened up on being bullied for wearing the WWE Icon, John Cena's merch, once. The top star also revealed that she was mocked for being a wrestling fan.

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm was bullied because of being a John Cena fan. Cena is one of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling, and many top wrestlers have admitted that they were once fans of Cena. The 17-time WWE Champion is currently on his farewell tour, as he will retire from wrestling at the end of this year.

On the other hand, Toni Storm is one of the top women's wrestlers in the World right now and is currently holding the AEW Women's World title as well. Toni also admitted to being a Cena fan when she was in school.

Speaking on The Sandman Podcast, Toni Storm disclosed that she was mocked for being a wrestling fan by her classmates because she was the only one. Storm also revealed how she was bullied in her school for wearing a Cena t-shirt:

"I got bullied for wearing a John Cena t-shirt so much. Got bullied so hard for hustle, loyalty and respect. No, people would mock it. I remember walking past a kid in the street and he went, 'Oh, John Cena,' and like mocked the thing [doing you can't see me gesture] at me."

John Cena is slated for a big match this Saturday

After Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return and took out Cena with an F-5. On a recent episode of SmackDown, Lesnar gave an F-5 to Cena yet again to make things more personal.

Later, the match between Brock Lesnar and Cena was made official for the WrestlePalooza PLE, which will be taking place this Saturday.

There has been a lot of history between Cena and Lesnar, and this Saturday will probably be the last time the two wrestle each other. It remains to be seen if The Leader of Cenation manages to neutralize The Beast Incarnate at WrestlePalooza.

Don't forget to h/t 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription and credit 'The Sandman Podcast' for transcription of the quotes from the first half.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More