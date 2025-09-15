Potential spoiler on John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 15, 2025 20:25 GMT
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza (Picture credits: WWE.com)
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza (Picture credits: WWE.com)

Former WWE Champions John Cena and Brock Lesnar are all set to lock horns with each other later this week at Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event will kick off the Stamford-based promotion's recent streaming partnership with ESPN.

Ad

The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE programming last month at SummerSlam after two years to flatten The Cenation Leader after the latter lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar took out Cena one more time on the September 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to set the stage for their upcoming match at Wrestlepalooza.

While Brock Lesnar last wrestled a match at SummerSlam 2023, John Cena is putting forth commendable performances in his Farewell Tour, especially after turning babyface. Although the former UFC Heavyweight Champion got the better of a tired Cena twice, The Cenation Leader currently heads into the upcoming premium live event as the favorite to win the bout. The 17-time world champion is likely to end his career on a high with back-to-back wins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Former WWE Champion made a massive claim about John Cena

John Cena has been involved in engaging rivalries with several top stars over the years. One such star, who feuded with the veteran over the WWE United States Championship in 2015, spoke about wrestling Cena.

During a recent interview with Voxcatch, Rusev noted that he learned a lot from the former WWE Champion. The 39-year-old heel broke his character to claim that he owed a lot of his success to Cena.

Ad
"I learned a lot from John Cena. You know, I got to wrestle him quite a bit throughout my years in WWE. And I owe a lot of my success to him, because I got to learn from him, wrestling him, [and] beating him as well. So I’m always going to be thankful for that," he said.

The Cenation Leader will be on Monday Night RAW for the September 15 edition of the show after making his last SmackDown appearance earlier this month. It remains to be seen if he crosses paths with Rusev one last time before his retirement.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications