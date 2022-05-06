Top AEW star says Jungle Boy will be his #1 pick if he started a wrestling company

AEW star Scorpio Sky chose the wrestler he'd like to book if he had a wrestling promotion. It's the current AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy.

Since its inception, Sky and Jungle Boy have been part of AEW. They both currently hold championships in the promotion.

The current TNT Champion appeared on Throwing It Down with Renne and Miesha, where he said he'd love to have Jungle Boy if he was running a wrestling company of his own. The former SCU member credited Jungle Boy's agility and love for wrestling as reasons for choosing him:

“Obviously, Jungle Boy. He’s in his early 20s and has an amazing look. He’s an athlete and he loves wrestling, so he’s going to pick up on it – on everything, not that he hasn’t already. He’s going to grow and get better with time, and you know, with his age, he’s going to be in the business, of course, if he stays healthy, fifteen-twenty more years. He’s a guy I'd definitely like to take if I was drafting a team." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Jungle Boy is touted as one of the four pillars of AEW. Only time will tell if the World Tag Team Champion can become the next big thing in wrestling.

You can check out the results for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite here.

Scorpio Sky thinks Paige VanZant will make a huge impact in AEW

On the same edition of Throwing It Down with Renee and Miesha, Scorpio Sky spoke about his teammate Paige VanZant. He said she has great star power and is coming along nicely in training:

"She’s training with Gangrel, who’s fantastic. But you can’t teach personality, you can’t teach charisma, you can’t teach star power, and that’s something she already brings to the table, and she’s an incredible athlete, a badass, you know, and I think she’ll pick up on the wrestling part very quickly, and it’s gonna be great for AEW to grab another star."

Scorpio Sky is set to defend his newly won TNT Championship against his former teammate Frankie Kazarian. It'll be interesting to see if Sky can hold on to the title this time around.

