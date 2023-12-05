Top AEW star says his last run in WWE should have been a main event program

A top AEW star expressed dissatisfaction at his last run in WWE and said it should have been the main event program of WrestleMania. The star in question is Chris Jericho.

When AEW was established in 2019, Chris Jericho was arguably the company's biggest signee and the most popular star. Since then, the Ocho has been an integral part of Tony Khan's company and was the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho agreed that his name put the Jacksonville-based company on the map and played a crucial role in AEW's Television deal with TBS. The 53-year-old also discussed his storyline with Kevin Owens in 2017,, culminating in the US Championship match at Wrestlemania 33. Jericho said it should have been a main event program:

"The, the short answer to that is yes. I knew what the value that I had, which is one of the reasons why I really wanted to do it. Because you know, it's been well documented that that my last run in WWE was still not a main event program which in my opinion, it should have been. And you're right because besides Chris Jericho, we had Jim Ross, who everyone knew, and Cody Rhodes, who some people knew, but he'd been gone from the mainstream for a few years. And I knew that if I signed up with AEW that it would help them, which should help them get our deal with TBS. And put the company on the map, right away," Chris Jericho said. [ from 00:17 to 00:50]

AEW Star Chris Jericho refused to work for DDT Pro Wrestling earlier this year

On the recent edition of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho said he refused to wrestle a match against Konosuke Takeshita at a DDT Pro Wrestling event in July 2023 due to family commitments:

"I was asked if I wanted to work for DDT and Takeshita earlier in the year. We were in San Francisco at the Cow Palace, so it was probably February, they wanted me to come in July, but my family and I already had plans to go to Italy at that time. They said, ‘What about the Ultimate Party for November 12?’ At the time, it was nine months away. Now that it’s all said and done, I can say that I really enjoyed working for DDT. Any time you go to a new company, you never know what it’s going to be like," Jericho said. [H/t Fightful]

However, The Ocho agreed to wrestle in the Japanese promotion at The Ultimate Party event on November 12, 2023. Jericho faced Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita at the event and scored a victory over the 28-year-old by submission.

