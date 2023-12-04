Chris Jericho refused to work for major promotion earlier this year

Chris Jericho is a world-traveled athlete who has wrestled across multiple wrestling promotions during his career. While a large chunk of the 53-year-old's career was spent working in WWE, he has explored new avenues since departing from the Stamford-based company in 2018. However, the Ocho refused to work in a major Japanese promotion earlier this year.

On November 12, Chris Jericho wrestled and defeated Konosuke Takeshita in his debut match for DDT Pro Wrestling at the "Ultimate Party" event. The contest was made official after Jericho challenged the Alpha through a video message during DDT Pro Wrestling's event "Who's Gonna TOP?" in September 2023.

During the recent edition of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that he was asked to wrestle for DDT in a July 2023 event but rejected the proposal due to coinciding family plans.

"I was asked if I wanted to work for DDT and Takeshita earlier in the year. We were in San Francisco at the Cow Palace, so it was probably February, they wanted me to come in July, but my family and I already had plans to go to Italy at that time. They said, ‘What about the Ultimate Party for November 12?’ At the time, it was nine months away. Now that it’s all said and done, I can say that I really enjoyed working for DDT. Any time you go to a new company, you never know what it’s going to be like," Jericho said. [H/t Fightful]

Chris Jericho discloses a little-known secret about Tony Khan and AEW PPVs

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated the Young Bucks at Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view to win an opportunity to challenge for AEW World Tag Team Titles. The contest faced the challenging task of following a well-received Texas Death Match between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

On a recent edition of the Talk is Jericho podcast, the Inaugural AEW World Champion explained Tony Khan's thought process while structuring event cards.

"Any time you have a little bit of a street fight type thing, [it's like] 'Should you put a buffer match after it?'" Jericho said. "And I was like 'Tony likes to structure his cards with part 1, part 2, part 3.' And part 3 is always match 7, 8, and 9, let's say. And I don't have a problem going on after that match. Somebody has to. You could've put on a nonsensical, nothing match, but to me, this is the way the card is structured. You want three exciting matches, and I thought if anybody could follow the street fight, we could. We did. It took a bit to get the crowd into it, but I was very happy with how we did it." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

