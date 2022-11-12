Top AEW star says "Logan Paul is good for the business" following his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has lavished praise on Logan Paul following his performance against Roman Reigns at the recent WWE Premium Live Event: Crown Jewel.

Paul's match against Reigns was his third wrestling match ever, having only performed at WrestleMania 38 and Summerslam in 2022 in winning efforts. He was rewarded with a match against the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. While he wasn't victorious, he has left fans wanting more.

Despite his natural athleticism, Logan Paul has garnered criticism for his actions outside of the ring. But that didn't stop Chris Jericho from telling Howie Mandel in a recent interview that the 27-year-old is good for the wrestling business:

"I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. Anytime you can get somebody from the outside world coming into wrestling and put a spotlight on it, it’s great. Logan Paul is good for the business because it gets more eyeballs onto the show for people who might not watch wrestling or boxing. It’s smart." (H/T Fightful)

Paul sustained a number of injuries during the match. He reportedly tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, meaning he will be out of action for a while.

Much like Logan Paul, Chris Jericho considered himself an influencer in 2022

Just to prove how crazy 2022 has been, Chris Jericho has come up with more nicknames for himself than Logan Paul has had matches. Whether it's "The Painmaker," "The Wizard," or "The Ocho," the current ROH World Champion certainly knows how to brand himself.

However, one nickname he had for himself this year was something the older Paul brother can legitimately call himself: "The Influencer." Jericho filed to trademark the name in February 2022.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Chris Jericho has filed to trademark "The Influencer" for entertainment purposes. Chris Jericho has filed to trademark "The Influencer" for entertainment purposes. https://t.co/GlmY8dfdh2

As "The Influencer," Jericho turned his feud with Eddie Kingston up a notch by forming the Jericho Appreciation Society. The faction includes Jake Hager, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia. He then adopted "The Wizard" persona following his newfound fondness for fireballs.

