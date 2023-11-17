Top AEW star says his match with CM Punk is "very underrated"

CM Punk had a momentous stint with All Elite Wrestling, spanning two years. Despite being controversy-laden, the Second City Saint's run in Jacksonville-based company gave fans the taste of many dream matches that earlier seemed impossible. A top AEW star recently took to social media and said his match with Punk is very underrated. The star in question is Dustin Rhodes.

CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes opened the April 20, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite with a hard-hitting contest, a dream match for many long-time fans. The veterans put up an old-school wrestling match that was a mix of in-ring psychology and storytelling and ended with the Straight Edge superstar picking up the victory with a rollup pin over the 54-year-old.

A fan recently took to social media to praise Dustin Rhodes' performance in the match, which he thought was magical:

"@CMPunk vs @dustinrhodes was a very magical match. Just like when it was brother vs brother. @dustinrhodes you are super spectacular God bless you"

Dustin Rhodes responded to the post, calling the match underrated, and said he enjoyed telling the story:

"Very underrated match. I enjoyed telling a story in this one," Dustin Rhodes wrote.

Here is the Twitter (X) exchange:

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff slams major CM Punk rumour

Over the past few months, a person with a Devil Mask has wreaked havoc backstage in AEW by beating people linked with the World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

There have been various speculations in the wrestling community about the identity of the individual behind the mask, with names like CM Punk, MJF, and Adam Cole at the forefront. Out of these, Punk has gained the most traction with the fans.

However, Eric Bischoff rejected the possibility of the Second City Saint being the man behind the Devil mask during the 83 Weeks podcast:

"That's Bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t there's nothing genius about that," Eric Bischoff said. [From 02:15 to 02:27]

What are your thoughts about CM Punk versus Dustin Rhodes? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer