Top AEW star says he doesn't mind "bleeding out" Samoa Joe

In a shocking turn of events at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view, Samoa Joe captured the AEW World Championship by defeating former champion MJF. This changing of the guard has opened up opportunities for new challengers to attempt to dethrone Joe before his title reign gains momentum.

During the Worlds End post-show media conference, Joe himself named Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland as potential challengers in 2024. However, there may be a less visible face on AEW television ready to step up: The Murder Hawk Monster Lance Archer.

The 46-year-old wrestler took to Twitter to warn the new champion.

"Let's fight @Samoa Joe. I don't mind bleeding you out!" wrote Lance Archer.

While Joe had one of his best years ever professionally in All Elite Wrestling last year, Archer had the opposite experience. He only competed a handful of times, rarely appearing on AEW's flagship show, Dynamite.

However, Lance Archer was active elsewhere in 2022, especially in New Japan Pro Wrestling promotions. He also competed in the Zero Hour Battle Royal on the Worlds End pre-show to determine the next challenger for the TNT Championship.

Lance Archer made a statement at AEW Worlds End

Fans witnessed the return of The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer after a lengthy absence at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Archer dominated nearly everyone in the Zero Hour Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the TNT Championship.

Although Archer eliminated five opponents, he got tossed out of the ring just before the finish. It took two wrestlers conspiring against him and a low blow to finally stop Archer's rampage.

After the defeat, Archer took to Twitter to address his performance.

"May not have won the BR. But def made a statement! 5 eliminations! It Took two dudes and a low blow to stop the onslaught! @AEW prepare yourself!!" wrote Lance Archer via Twitter.

Despite not earning the title shot, Archer certainly made his presence felt. His sheer strength and intensity allowed him to eliminate almost half the competitors single-handedly.

Archer served notice that he is laser-focused on championship gold in Elite Wrestling. His domination for most of the match shows why he believes he deserves to fight newly crowned champion Samoa Joe next.

Do you want to see Lance Archer face Samoa Joe for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

