Top AEW star says Sami Zayn's match at WrestleMania 40 made him "emotional" 

A former AEW World Champion recently praised Sami Zayn not only for his in-ring abilities but for how he rose to become one of the top babyfaces in the business. Kenny Omega claimed that for him, Zayn's match was the best coming from WrestleMania.

Omega and Zayn have shared the ring on multiple occasions during their time on the independent circuit more than a decade ago. They would go on to reach great heights in their respective careers as Omega became a mainstay in AEW by becoming a world champion. Zayn has become one of the top stars in WWE, and recently ended Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign.

On his recent stream on Twitch, Kenny Omega claimed that Sami Zayn was the most versatile wrestler, and he was able to show how great he was both with a mask as El Generico and during his shift to becoming a babyface in WWE.

"Sami Zayn you know, he's the most I would say versatile, flexible wrestler and he's proved that over the course of not only his indie career, but also as Sami Zayn as well. And when you put those two together when you had someone who's shown under a mask be one of the greatest sympathetic babyfaces, and also take the mask off and use his face, use his voice, use his body language and also become the greatest sympathetic babyface. That to me is describing someone who is one of the greatest."

He then revealed that for him Sami vs. Gunther was his favorite match at WrestleMania based on in-ring action. He loved the match result and how they built up for an emotional moment.

"And if you ask me when you take all the pomp and circumstance, and all the sort of cool throwback stuff that was in the main event of Night 2, my favorite in-ring match of WrestleMania was Sami vs. Gunther. That's just my opinion tho, and that's me being a fan of in-ring stuff. The result was fantastic, it was emotional for me."

Omega's Twitch channel can be found here.

Chad Gable sends message to Sami Zayn ahead of their match on RAW

After winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, and ending Gunther's historical reign, Sami Zayn will be putting the title on the line for the first time next week on RAW against Chad Gable.

The former Olympian made a bold statement on X/Twitter heading to the match, as he brought up how the last time he was in Quebec for RAW he beat Gunther, and he wanted to repeat history.

"Last time I was in Quebec…I beat Gunther. See you Monday, Sami. #WWERaw," Gable wrote.

Fans will have to stay tuned for this encounter as Gable looks to finally capture the Intercontinental Championship after months of trying.

