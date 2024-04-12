WWE: Chad Gable sends a bold message to Sami Zayn ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has put Sami Zayn on notice ahead of their Intercontinental Championship match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

At WrestleMania 40, The Great Liberator pulled an incredible feat and ended Gunther's historic 666-day reign for the IC title. It was the 38-year-old star who helped Sami Zayn master his skills for his championship match against the Imperium leader at The Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia.

Many superstars, such as Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and others, failed to pin The Ring General for the title. The Alpha Academy member shocked the fans by defeating Gunther during their Intercontinental Title clash on the August 21, 2023 episode of the red show. However, Gable did not win the championship because the victory was achieved via a countout.

Now, before the former Bloodline member puts his championship on the line against the Alpha Academy member on next week's WWE RAW, the latter sent a bold message to Zayn.

Check out the former RAW Tag Team Champion's tweet below:

"Last time I was in Quebec…I beat Gunther. See you Monday, Sami. #WWERaw," Gable wrote.

Dutch Mantell on Sami Zayn's run as WWE Intercontinental Champion

Pro wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed the former Bloodline member's Intercontinental Championship win against Gunther at 'Mania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell explained that even though Sami Zayn deserved the win at The Grandest Stage of Them All, his title reign won't last long. The 74-year-old legend said:

"There were some things that I was really surprised in, but in a good way, was the Sami Zayn over Gunther. And they were repaying Sami Zayn for all the good work he has done for the last 3 years. Now it probably won't last long, but that's okay, and it don't hurt Gunther at all. And I have an old saying, the fans will come to see the good guy win. They won't come to see him lose."

The WWE Universe is excited to see if the Alpha Academy member snatches the Intercontinental Championship from The Great Liberator in just two weeks after WrestleMania 40.

