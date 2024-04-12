Newly crowned champion's reign won't last long after WWE WrestleMania 40, according to Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

According to Dutch Mantell, one of the new champions after WWE WrestleMania 40 may not be holding on to the hard-earned gold for too long.

This year's installment of The Showcase of the Immortals saw several titles change hands, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Other than Roman Reign's defeat, IYO SKY and Gunther also lost their titles to their respective challengers, Bayley and Sami Zayn. According to Mantell, Sami's win came as a surprise to him, albeit a welcome one.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch explained that the WWE had rewarded Zayn for all his good word in the preceding years and although his title reign might not last long, it was well deserved.

"There were some things that I was really surprised in, but in a good way, was the Sami Zayn over Gunther. And they were repaying Sami Zayn for all the good work he has done for the last 3 years. Now it probably won't last long, but that's okay, and it don't hurt Gunther at all. And I have an old saying, the fans will come to see the good guy win. They won't come to see him lose," said Mantell. [7:50 onwards]

The WWE veteran also commented on Drew McIntyre's future

According to Dutch Mantell, the chances of Drew McIntyre leaving WWE anytime soon are slim to none.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran claimed that Drew was probably going to spend the remainder of his career in the Stamford-based promotion, before eventually retiring.

"He ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him," said Mantell. [13:45 onwards]

McIntyre did not have the best luck at WrestleMania 40, despite defeating Seth Rollins, and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in future for the Scottish Warrior.

