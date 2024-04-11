Veteran explains why Drew McIntyre will never leave WWE (Exclusive)

While Drew McIntyre had quite an upsetting title loss at WWE WrestleMania XL, a veteran believes he is not leaving the company anytime soon, if ever.

The Scottish Warrior had a big match at the Showcase of the Immortals, squaring off against Seth Rollins with the World Heavyweight title on the line. Much to the fans' elation, Drew was able to pick up an important victory and bag the gold. However, his obsession with CM Punk led to his loss as he was blindsided by Damian Priest, who cashed in to take the belt.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained why Drew won't be leaving the company. According to the veteran, the Scottish Warrior would probably be staying with Triple H for the rest of his career.

"He ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him." [13:45 onwards]

The WWE veteran explained why Drew McIntyre would be staying

According to Dutch Mantell, WrestleMania 40 and the ensuing RAW's booking have made it clear that Drew McIntyre is in the company for the long haul.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the veteran explained his perspective. According to him, the recent angle between Drew and CM Punk would not have happened if there was any chance of him leaving WWE.

"If his contract was up in a couple of weeks and they (WWE) had any inclination that he wasn't gonna resign, they would have never done the thing with Punk. They would probably have done the switchover." [15:45 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what Drew McIntyre does next.

