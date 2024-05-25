Top AEW star says he still likes Triple H despite taking brutal shots at him

A top AEW star has revealed he doesn't have any personal issues with Triple H and that he still liked The Game despite taking verbal shots at the former WWE Champion in the past. The performer in question is Will Ospreay, whose digs at The King of Kings are still fresh in fans' minds.

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H spoke about how wrestlers were afraid to go through the grind in WWE. Fans were quick to assume the comments were directed at Will Ospreay, who has been vocal about turning down the Stamford-based promotion's offer in favor of AEW.

Expand Tweet

The Aerial Assassin soon retaliated by taking indirect digs at The Game on AEW Dynamite, which generated a mixed response from the wrestling world. In a chat with Adrian Hernandez, Will Ospreay opened up about the back-and-forth, saying he was hurt by the WWE Chief Content Officer's comments.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also added that he was respectful during his talks with WWE and that he had no hard feelings for Triple H.

"At the end of it, no harm done. I f***ng like Triple H. It was a little bit hard hearing that s**t. I was nothing but respectful in all the talks. I have my own mission, my own adjectives, and my own goals. Just because it doesn't fit with your things, it doesn't mean people should be firing shots my way," Will said. [H/T: Fightful Wrestling]

Magnum T.A. was unhappy with AEW star Will Ospreay's shots at Triple H

In a recent interview, Magnum T.A. discussed The Aerial Assassin's brutal shots at Triple H on live TV. The wrestling legend mentioned that while Ospreay had a bright future ahead of him, he should have avoided taking digs at someone of The Game's stature, as he was miles ahead of the AEW star in the business.

"You really need to be careful staying in your lane when you get kind of out there on the edge of something you don't really know about. And I see [Will] Ospreay's got this great future, great potential ahead of him, and whatnot, but he's not in the same universe as Triple H. If he were to even remotely live up to a hundred percent of what he's capable of being, he still is too old to have the impact that Triple H has had on this industry and continues to have on it today," he said.

Expand Tweet

Will Ospreay is all set to be in action at Double or Nothing 2024. The 31-year-old will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the marquee title match this Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback