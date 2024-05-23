"He's not in the same universe as Triple H" - Veteran slams major AEW star for taking shot at WWE's CCO

A wrestling veteran recently slammed a top AEW star after the latter took a shot at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. He claimed the 31-year-old star is not even "in the same universe as The Game."

The wrestler in question is Will Ospreay. On the Straight Talk With The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. slammed the AEW star for taking a jab at The Game on an episode of Dynamite last month. The 31-year-old claimed Triple H was in the position he was in "because he was grinding on the boss's daughter."

His comments came after Triple H stated on the Pat McAfee Show that he was glad he did not sign some wrestling stars who were not "in it for the grind" and wanted to work less and have a lighter schedule.

Although Magnum T.A. praised Ospreay, saying he has "great potential ahead of him," he claimed the AEW star would never have a similar impact on the industry as the WWE CCO had and continues to have:

"You really need to be careful staying in your lane when you get kind of out there on the edge of something you don't really know about. And I see Ospreay's got this great future, great potential ahead of him and whatnot, but he's not in the same universe as Triple H. If he were to even remotely live up to a 100% of what he's capable of being, he still is too old to have the impact that Triple H has had on this industry and continues to have on it today," he said.

The wrestling veteran also dubbed Ospreay's statement "foolish" and "ridiculous," pointing out that he should not have made such comments in public forums. He claimed the AEW star's act was "immature:"

"So, to try to insinuate that someone only is where they're at because of who he happened to fall in love with and have a family with is just the most ridiculous, foolish statement that anybody could publicly make and it's not the kind of things you do in public forums. So, it was kind of little immaturity thing I think that took place there. But Hunter is so on top of his game, so dialed in now." [8:15 - 9:21]

Will Ospreay explained why he took a jab at WWE CCO Triple H

After defeating Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty last month, Will Ospreay explained why he took a shot at WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H during the event's media scrum.

The 31-year-old claimed that although The Game did not mention him by name, his comments were clearly about him. Meanwhile, he stated that he would not speak about the subject anymore:

"I don't want to address it anymore. I come from a generation where I grew up, you throw a jab, I throw one back. Although I wasn't mentioned by name, it's clearly about me. So, with all due respect, I am done with mentioning anyone over there now. I don't wanna do that anymore because I feel like I lowered myself to that standard. I don't need to do that anymore," he said.

Before he joined AEW, WWE was rumored to be interested in signing Ospreay. However, it would now be interesting to see if the English wrestler would ever appear on WWE TV, especially after his recent dig at Triple H.

What did you think of Will Ospreay's shot at Triple H? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Straight Talk With The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.