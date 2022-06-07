Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message to CM Punk 

Wardlow took to social media to express his well-wishes for AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Last Friday, on AEW Rampage, Punk announced that he sustained an injury and will take time off to undergo surgery. He won't be relinquishing his world title. Thus arrangements to crown a new interim AEW World Championship were made.

Meanwhile, on Dynamite last week, Wardlow was successful in his first "official match" as part of the AEW roster by dominating JD Drake with a couple of powerbombs.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Mayhem posted a photo of himself wearing a blue gear, with two "war dogs" in its design. He then penned his regards to The Second City Saint to get well and recover quickly.

"This was special gear, for a special match. Heal up quick champ," Wardlow tweeted.

Wardlow @RealWardlow This was special gear, for a special match. Heal up quick champ This was special gear, for a special match. Heal up quick champ https://t.co/3vnQdaSXIr

For those unaware, the gear Wardlow used was from his match-up against Punk on the January 12, 2022 episode of Dynamite. The Second City Saint scored a roll-up victory against Mr. Mayhem as part of the former's rivalry with MJF months ago.

Several AEW stars reacted to CM Punk's injury announcement on Rampage

Aside from Wardlow, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and one-half of ROH World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood sent their positive thoughts to CM Punk as well.

Dustin Rhodes and Lee Moriarty also showed their love for the injured world champion. Meanwhile, referee Aubrey Edwards couldn't help but be sad upon learning of Punk's unfortunate announcement.

Check out their reactions below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



We’ll hold it down until you come back.



Til the wheels fall off.



CMFTRWe’ll hold it down until you come back.Til the wheels fall off. CMFTRWe’ll hold it down until you come back. Til the wheels fall off. ❌❌🌈 https://t.co/NhBL7SQPfv

This coming Wednesday in Dynamite, there will be a battle royale, and the winner will face Jon Moxley in the main event to qualify for an interim world title slot at the Forbidden Door event. Meanwhile, CM Punk's supposed opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi will instead battle Hirooki Goto at the NJPW Dominion event, with the winner facing the victor of this week's Dynamite scramble on the June 26 spectacle.

It will be interesting to see if Wardlow, Moriarty, Harwood, or other stars will be included in the interim world title fiasco. Fans will have to tune in to this Wednesday's show to see who will come out on top and go to the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door event.

