Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message after former WWE Superstar Barry Windham suffers heart attack

AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent his prayers out to Barry Windham after news broke that he had suffered a heart attack.

The 62-year-old suffered a massive heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport on Friday night. He was in intensive care after undergoing an emergency procedure. Windham is best known in pro wrestling for being a member of the Four Horsemen and as the uncle of WWE stars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

He is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion holding the title once. In 2012, Windham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Four Horsemen alongside Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and JJ Dillon.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes wished the legend well on Twitter, asking to be joined in his prayers for him. Rhodes and Windham have a lengthy history of wrestling each other in the NWA and WCW dating back to 1988.

"Just heard the news about my long tme friend Barry Windham. Please say a prayer," Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

Rhodes continues to wrestle this day with AEW, having joined his brother Cody Rhodes after leaving WWE in 2019. The former Goldust is without his brother at the moment after the American Nightmare returned to WWE earlier this year.

The AEW star announced that next year will be his last year in wrestling

The former WWE Superstar revealed that 2023 would be his final year of professional wrestling, as posted in a tweet by Premier Streaming Network.

Dustin Rhodes' All-Elite debut came when he faced his brother Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019. His last outing came against Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world title, but he has also faced the likes of CM Punk and Sammy Guevara for the TNT title.

