Top AEW star sends a heartwarming two-word message to WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor

A major AEW star sent a heartwarming two-word message to former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

The RAW superstar tweeted a picture on the occasion of Christmas.

Dax Harwood replied with a sweet response.

"The lads." - Dax Harwood tweeted.

Despite AEW and WWE being rival promotions, the relationship between the wrestlers always seems cordial. Dax, in particular, is on good terms with a number of stars. This comes on the back of FTR's contract expiring in April next year.

FTR, known as the Revival in their previous stint with the Stamford-based promotion, have squared off against Finn Balor numerous times. The Revival and the Balor Club were embroiled in a feud on RAW, while Finn Balor faced the Revival in multiple matches on NXT.

The majority of their NXT matches came on live house shows. Their only televised match on the Black and Gold brand came at the NXT TakeOver: Respect event. In the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor vanquished the former AEW tag team champions.

Dax Harwood teased a WWE return recently

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR 2022

FTR vs Rock & Roll Express

FTR vs Punk/Mox

FTR vs Briscoes I

FTR vs Young Bucks II

FTR vs Hermanos Lee

FTR vs Briscoes II

FTR vs Aussie Open

FTR vs SIOG

FTR vs Cobb & O-Khan

Dax vs CM Punk

Dax vs Cash

Dax vs Adam Cole

Dax vs Ospreay

Dax vs Lethal

Dax vs Claudio

LFG

The IWGP Tag Team Champion teased a return to WWE on a recent episode of his own podcast. Dax called Cody Rhodes a visionary and stated that he wishes to wrestle Rhodes very soon.

"Before I came to AEW, I had a big issue with Cody, which I've talked to him about. He did a podcast with Sam Roberts and Sam Roberts said, 'I'm going to ask you point blank, who's better FTR, or the Revival, or The Young Bucks', and without skipping a beat, he said, 'The Young Bucks because FTR, or The Revival, they have to practice their matches and The Young Bucks, they don't. They just come in and have these matches'... But I got over that...I think that he is a visionary, I think he is too smart for his own good, and I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I mean, I think I could tear it up with him." (H/T WrestleNews.Co)

FTR lost the ROH Tag Team Championship to the Briscoes at Final Battle and lost to the Gunn Club on AEW Dynamite. They also lost the AEW Tag Team Championship match to The Acclaimed.

Could these recent losses indicate a return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

