  Top AEW star sends a message to Brandi Rhodes after she and Cody Rhodes welcome their second baby daughter

Top AEW star sends a message to Brandi Rhodes after she and Cody Rhodes welcome their second baby daughter

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:22 GMT
Brandi and Cody Rhodes
Brandi and Cody Rhodes [Image from AEW on YouTube]

A top AEW star recently caught attention online after sending a message to Brandi and Cody Rhodes following the birth of their second child.

It's been a joyous few days for the Rhodes family, as a new bundle of happiness has entered their lives. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Leilani Ella Runnels, into the world a few days ago. Brandi had taken to X to announce the birth of Leilani by sharing a cute image of the baby holding her mother's finger.

"Welcome to the world, Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you, God, for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️," wrote Brandi.
Check her post on X here.

Many pro wrestling stars congratulated the couple following the announcement, and now, another top AEW star, Thunder Rosa, has reacted to the news and sent a congratulatory message to the couple.

"Congrats.🎈🎉"
Thunder Rosa had confirmed she's taking time off post AEW All In

Thunder Rosa had competed in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas but was unsuccessful. Following the event, it was reported that the former Women's World Champion had suffered an injury. A few weeks removed from the event, however, La Mera Mera gave an update on her situation.

Speaking in her All In: Texas Vlog, Rosa confirmed that she'd be taking some time off from wrestling.

“Hello, Thunder Army. This is the wrap of this All In extravaganza, because it was an extravaganza. Definitely was a lot of work. It was a mission accomplished, and you guys were, again, a big part of it. Now I deserve a well, well, well-earned resting time. Yeah, resting. Time off. Who knows?” [H/T - Fightful]

As of today, there is no timeline for Thunder Rosa's return to All Elite Wrestling.

Karan Raj

Edited by Harish Raj S
