Top AEW star shares intriguing message following Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at WWE Clash at the Castle

One-half of FTR Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on professional wrestling after Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

The Tribal Chief battled it out with the Scottish Warrior in the main event for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns emerged victorious and continued his run of holding the Universal title for more than 730 days. WWE brought back Drew McIntyre's previously used 'Broken Dreams' theme music during a promo before the match.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) are set to team up with TNT Champion Wardlow against Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) at AEW's upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

After the premium live event, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter citing the following:

"Sometimes passion gets mistaken for attitude; Maybe justifiably. But I’m here to tell you, justifiably, I f****** love professional wrestling. Like a lot."

johnnytakeover @ver5ie

You slip and fall just like a stone

Rolling over to this nightmare you have sown

—DREW MCINTYRE BROKEN DREAMS

#ClashAtTheCastle #WWEClash #DrewMcIntyre #RomanReigns Almost to the mountain topYou slip and fall just like a stoneRolling over to this nightmare you have sown—DREW MCINTYRE BROKEN DREAMS Almost to the mountain topYou slip and fall just like a stoneRolling over to this nightmare you have sown—DREW MCINTYRE BROKEN DREAMS#ClashAtTheCastle #WWEClash #DrewMcIntyre #RomanReigns https://t.co/sxvFsi4BBJ

Bryan Danielson and Cesaro namedropped before Roman Reigns' match

Roman Reigns has etched his name in history by achieving the milestone of two years as Universal Champion. This accolade has been attained by some prominent names in the industry including Bob Backlund, Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan amongst a few others.

Over the past couple of years, The Tribal Chief has defended his title against many noteworthy opponents including Edge, Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), Goldberg, and many more.

Towards the later part of The Head of The Table's entrance when he was about to make his way to the ring, commentator Michael Cole called out his previous contenders namedropping the AEW stars.

GoldenboyVV @GboyVpro #WWE Michael Cole says "Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Braun Strowman". They actually said their names. Wow. #ClashAtTheCastle Michael Cole says "Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Braun Strowman". They actually said their names. Wow. #ClashAtTheCastle #WWE

The American Dragon will compete against former WWE Champion Chris Jericho at the upcoming pay-per-view. Additionally, Jon Moxley will defend his title against CM Punk.

Which All Out match are you looking forward to? Sound off in the comments.

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy WWE Clash at The Castle? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell