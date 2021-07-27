Top AEW star takes a hilarious dig at Chris Jericho

AEW star and leader of the Pinnacle MJF recently hinted that Nick Gage would be laser-focused on destroying Chris Jericho in their upcoming match.

In the upcoming Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will be in for one of the most brutal matches of his career when he faces Nick Gage in a No Disqualifications match.

The bout will be chapter two of the Five Labours of Jericho that the Demo God must overcome to earn a match against MJF in the future. Chris Jericho will be returning to his Painmaker persona this week, which is deemed the most sadistic gimmick of his career. But MJF is leaving no stone unturned in prompting Nick Gage to dismantle Chris Jericho once and for all.

Never in a MILLION years did we think we'd see @The_MJF and @thekingnickgage standing side-by-side. But it happened on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/w2Tu7dtILk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021

MJF even promised to give the death match wrestling legend a hefty cheque if he emerges victorious. Gage himself claimed that if the money offered to him feels right, he won't hesitate to end the career of Chris Jericho.

Earlier today, the company's Twitter handle shared a picture of Nick Gage posing in an intimidating look while holding his signature pizza cutter in his hands. In the caption, they wished Jericho the best of luck.

MJF quickly replied to the light-hearted tweet, stating that Chris Jericho doesn't need luck as he should plan on finishing up his will because he thinks Nick Gage will run right through Jericho this week:

"He doesn’t need Luck.What he needs is to finish his Will," MJF said.

What he needs is to finish his Will. https://t.co/brQorPUFPV — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 27, 2021

With the given hype, fans will be expecting a hellacious encounter between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage, quite similar to what Jon Moxley and Lance Archer delivered in terms of brutality.

What else could MJF have in store for Chris Jericho if he wins?

They say a picture's worth a thousand words and @The_MJF's face says it all pic.twitter.com/QgbZOQFyxF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 10, 2021

It is quite predictable at the moment that Chris Jericho won't be losing against Nick Gage, at least not when he's in the Painmaker persona. Considering that, MJF could use his Trump card Wardlow in this equation. MJF previously used him in the same stipulation when he was feuding with Cody Rhodes.

Wardlow's size and strength could pose a formidable threat to Chris Jericho. Since Shawn Spears has had his chance and FTR is involved with Santana & Ortiz, Wardlow seems to be the only viable option left for MJF. Fans will have to wait until this week to find out how the story will unfold between MJF and Chris Jericho.

Do you think Chris Jericho will overcome Nick Gage this week? Who else do you think MJF could bring in to stand against The Demo God through the remainder of the Labours of Jericho? Sound off in the comment section below!

