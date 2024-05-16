Top AEW star takes major shot at Adam Copeland; references Judgment Day

A top AEW star recently fired a shot at Adam Copeland. He even referenced The Judgment Day while at it.

Buddy Matthews has been doing some of his best in-ring work ever since he joined the House of Black. Together with Malakai Black and Brody King, they have reigned terror over the AEW roster for the past few years. Currently, they are feuding with Adam Copeland over the TNT Championship.

Previously both Brody King and Buddy Matthews unsuccessfully challenged for Copeland's TNT Championship and Malakai Black seems next in line to face the AEW TNT Champion.

Matthews took to social media to take a shot at Copeland and said that the latter's weakness is groups of three. This is also in reference to The Judgment Day faction, which was originally formed by Copeland in WWE. However, the group ended up betraying its founder, resulting in a long and tedious feud.

"I think @RatedRCope biggest weakness is Groups of 3," he wrote.

Adam Copeland wants to face Jon Moxley

Ever since arriving in AEW, the man formerly known as Edge has been vocal about his excitement at getting opportunities to face so many young wrestlers he had never faced before.

He has been able to have some incredible matches with the likes of Kyle O'Reilly, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and many more thanks to his Cope Open. However, there is one star he has yet to face - Jon Moxley.

During an interview on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Copeland mentioned that he was still not used to being introduced by his real name. He also stated that Cope vs Mox would make a good marquee match.

"Not really. It's a little weird [On whether he's gotten used to being ring-announced as Adam Copeland]..... I'm trying to, little by little, segue it to 'Cope.' Just Cope, you know? Because 'The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland' is very wordy. But I'm thinking if I'm looking at a marquee, and I go 'Oh, Cope vs. MOX,'" he said. [0:01 - 0:32]

It will be interesting to see if Copeland will get his wish to be able to have his marquee match against Jon Moxley anytime soon at the Jacksonville-based promotion.