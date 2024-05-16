7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion wants to face Jon Moxley before retiring from AEW

Jon Moxley is the measuring stick of AEW, and whoever walks into his yard expresses a desire to face The Purveyor of Violence to test himself. Seven-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current TNT Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently teased the idea of locking horns with Moxley.

The two men have never crossed paths despite being in the same company for years. Copeland had already retired from in-ring competition when the former Dean Ambrose received his WWE main roster call-up as part of The Shield in 2012. By the time The Rated-R Superstar received medical clearance to come out of retirement, Moxley had already left the Stamford-based promotion.

Now that the two stalwarts are working under the same umbrella again, fans have been buzzing about the possibility of a potential dream match in AEW.

In an interview on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Adam Copeland revealed that he was still not used to being announced by his real name in All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer then entertained the idea of facing Jon Moxley, billed as "Cope vs. MOX."

"Not really. It's a little weird [On whether he's gotten used to being ring-announced as Adam Copeland]. I'm trying to, little by little, segue it to 'Cope.' Just Cope, you know? Because 'The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland' is very wordy. But I'm thinking if I'm looking at a marquee, and I go 'Oh, Cope vs. MOX.'" [0:01 - 0:32]

Check out the full video below.

Adam Copeland discusses his potential final AEW opponent other than Jon Moxley

The Rated-R Superstar recently revealed that he had about a year-and-a-half left on his AEW contract.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Copeland named a list of his potential dream opponents for his last hurrah:

"There's so many people, you know, or is it him [Christian Cage] and I teaming against FTR or Young Bucks, or is it Kenny Omega, or is it Will Ospreay, or is it Jon Moxley? There's a lot of different opportunities. You know and also who might get the best boost out of it? I have to look at that too."

Expand Tweet

It will likely be a while before we see Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley. As of now, The Ultimate Opportunist is engaged in a deeply personal feud with The House of Black.

Adam Copeland will put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Close Up with Renee Paquette.