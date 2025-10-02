Top AEW star once again takes a massive dig at AJ Styles: "Can't hang with me"

AJ Styles hasn't been having the best time of his career recently. Additionally, a top AEW star has once again taken a dig at him.Ricochet is at it again on social media. It's no surprise that AJ Styles hasn't had the best time under the Triple H regime. He has not been booked very well and has not won a singles title in years despite being one of the best in-ring performers in the company. It often seems like Triple H doesn't know how to book The Phenomenal One. One day, Styles is a babyface, and another day, he is a heel. This has upset a lot of fans who have criticized the way he has been booked over the last few years. Therefore, with reports of his contract coming to an end, fans want Styles to join AEW. However, Ricochet previously called him a loser and said that Tony Khan's promotion doesn't need The Phenomenal One.Ricochet also doubled down on his statement in the comments section during one of Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent clips on social media, stating that he meant every word.&quot;I meant it. AJ can't hang with me,&quot; wrote Ricochet.Check out his comment here:Screengrab of Ricochet's comment (source: Sportskeeda's Instagram account) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Styles commented on his retirementAJ Styles has had a remarkable career. He made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling, where he was once considered the face of the company. After leaving TNA, he went to NJPW before signing with WWE. Now, The Phenomenal One is at the tail end of his career and has spoken about his retirement.During a recent interview with ABEMA, Styles said that the upcoming tour in Japan might be his last since he might possibly hang up his boots before WWE decides to tour in the country again.&quot;I honestly thought I may not be here in the WWE, so getting the opportunity to come back is really awesome. Probably my last time as a performer going back to Japan. I'm really excited to get back. That means I'm going to hang them up. I'm not going to wrestle anymore. Soon, I'll retire, and I don't think we'll get back to Japan before I retire. I think that this is probably my last go in Japan as a performer,&quot; said Styles. [H/T Fightful]It will be sad to see AJ Styles hang up his boots for good.