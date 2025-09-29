  • home icon
  AJ Styles claims time is running out ahead of final WWE Japan tour "Soon, I'll retire"

By Greg Bush
Modified Sep 29, 2025 23:32 GMT
AJ Styles
AJ Styles' time is almost up as he prepares for his final Japanese tour (Credit: WWE.com)

AJ Styles is nearing the end of his time as a WWE Superstar and in-ring competitor. The Phenomenal One has claimed as much throughout the year, and again confirmed it, this time revealing he'll never return to Japan again as an active wrestler.

This is a rough year for wrestling fans. Two of the best in their generation, John Cena and AJ Styles, are calling it quits after two incredible and vastly different careers. While Cena's final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in December, Styles hasn't put the final date down on paper as of yet. However, he's narrowed it down a bit.

Following a successful return to Japan in 2024, the first time WWE set foot there in five years, WWE returns in October. Sadly, Styles revealed that this will be his last. In an interview with ABEMA, Styles confirmed, again, that he's retiring soon, and this will be his last tour in Japan as an active performer.

"I honestly thought I may not be here in the WWE, so getting the opportunity to come back is really awesome. Probably my last time as a performer going back to Japan. I'm really excited to get back. That means I'm going to hang them up. I'm not going to wrestle anymore. Soon, I'll retire, and I don't think we'll get back to Japan before I retire. I think that this is probably my last go in Japan as a performer," said Styles. [H/T Fightful]
With a statement like that, odds are by this time next year, if not sooner, the wrestling world will be without AJ Styles.

AJ Styles to face John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

We're not sure how much time is left for AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One will get another chance to beat up John Cena before both stars hang up their respective boots, though. After getting massacred by Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza, the GOAT took to social media to demand one final match with Styles. The 48-year-old Superstar eagerly agreed.

"I hear them loud and clear. Let's do it, I'm ready," he said.

Cena was one of Styles' first few WWE feuds, and one that propelled him into an eventual championship-winning feud against the former Dean Ambrose. Styles and Cena finished their iconic feud in 2017, with the Chain Gang Leader getting the last win in singles action.

At Crown Jewel, Styles has the opportunity to prove once and for all who the best of their time really is. It's AJ Styles vs John Cena, one final time, something the Phenomenal One wasn't even sure would happen.

Edited by Greg Bush
