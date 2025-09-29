AJ Styles finally breaks silence ahead of career-changing WWE match

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has finally broken his silence ahead of a career-changing match. The veteran is currently a member of the RAW roster and was recently involved in a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.The Phenomenal One spoke with ABEMA while promoting WWE's upcoming tour in Japan. During the conversation, the former champion commented on his upcoming match against John Cena at Crown Jewel next month. Styles admitted that he didn't think that the match was going to happen and was happy for the opportunity to wrestle Cena one last time.“I am certainly happy for the opportunity to wrestle John Cena on his retirement tour. I did not think this was going to happen, it honestly just came out of nowhere, but I accept it, I want it, and me and John are going to have one last match and it’s going to be incredible,&quot; he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025 to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Styles challenged Dirty Dom for the title again on the September 1 edition of WWE RAW, but was unable to become champion. John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and was demolished by Brock Lesnar in a singles match at Wrestlepalooza.Vince Russo believes AJ Styles is frustrated in WWEWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that AJ Styles had grown frustrated during his time in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that Styles was tired of &quot;fighting the system&quot; in the promotion. Russo suggested that the 48-year-old was simply doing his job for a paycheck at this point.&quot;Yeah, I mean, AJ is a very, very proud guy and a very hard worker. But you know, it just comes to the point, like you get to the point of just, you get tired of fighting the system. You just do there. There just comes a point where it's pointless. So it's okay, bro, whatever. I am just going to work and I am gonna do the best I can and I am gonna earn my paycheck,&quot; said Russo. Tony The Wrestling Nerd @WrestlingNerd00LINK@WrestleOps It's just great AJ Styles is feuding with them Americanos before his big match against John Cena! Makes total sense!It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can defeat John Cena next month at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.