AJ Styles is "tired of fighting the system" in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE superstar AJ Styles has been the talk of the town lately, after a comment from his son drew attention to the frustrations surrounding his current bookings in the compnay. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, it is likely that the Phenomenal One is just working for a paycheck now.

Ad

AJ Styles has not had a good feud for quite some time now, and other stars are generally being put at the forefront. Russo thinks that at one point, stars like AJ have succumb to the system and lose their drive to fight to push themselves, which leads to them simply working with whatever they are given by the creative team.

When asked on Writing with Russo if AJ Styles was "phoning it in," the WWE veteran said:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah I mean bro, AJ is a very very proud guy and a very very very hard worker. But you know bro it just comes to the point, like you get to the point of just, you get tired of fighting the system. You just do there. There just comes a point where there's, it's pointless. So it's okay bro, whatever. I am just going to work and I am gonna do the best I can and I am gonna earn my paycheck."

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo has a pitched a WWE storyline for AJ Styles

According to the WWE veteran, the time is ripe for AJ to go on a tear as part of a storyline.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said:

"Cena is, I am a movie star, this is going to be my last wrestling run. That's, so I am talking about a guy like AJ that has being wrestling since his early twenties and he knows he is looking at the end square in the eye, still thinks he has a little left in the tank. Might have slowed down, I mean, give me that. Give me Rocky going in to fight Ivan Drago, you know where he was really doubting himself and his wife had to... kick him in the n*ts. Give me, that's a given story. That story is already there."

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for AJ Styles in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More