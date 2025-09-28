AJ Styles is "tired of fighting the system" in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE superstar AJ Styles has been the talk of the town lately, after a comment from his son drew attention to the frustrations surrounding his current bookings in the compnay. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, it is likely that the Phenomenal One is just working for a paycheck now.
AJ Styles has not had a good feud for quite some time now, and other stars are generally being put at the forefront. Russo thinks that at one point, stars like AJ have succumb to the system and lose their drive to fight to push themselves, which leads to them simply working with whatever they are given by the creative team.
When asked on Writing with Russo if AJ Styles was "phoning it in," the WWE veteran said:
"Yeah I mean bro, AJ is a very very proud guy and a very very very hard worker. But you know bro it just comes to the point, like you get to the point of just, you get tired of fighting the system. You just do there. There just comes a point where there's, it's pointless. So it's okay bro, whatever. I am just going to work and I am gonna do the best I can and I am gonna earn my paycheck."
Vince Russo has a pitched a WWE storyline for AJ Styles
According to the WWE veteran, the time is ripe for AJ to go on a tear as part of a storyline.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said:
"Cena is, I am a movie star, this is going to be my last wrestling run. That's, so I am talking about a guy like AJ that has being wrestling since his early twenties and he knows he is looking at the end square in the eye, still thinks he has a little left in the tank. Might have slowed down, I mean, give me that. Give me Rocky going in to fight Ivan Drago, you know where he was really doubting himself and his wife had to... kick him in the n*ts. Give me, that's a given story. That story is already there."
It remains to be seen what is next for AJ Styles in WWE.
