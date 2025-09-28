"Give me that" - Triple H needs to put fan-favorite WWE star on a final run storyline, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE's creative direction has been rather unfair to some veteran stars lately, with names like AJ Styles hardly ever being featured. According to former head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo, it is high time that AJ gets his swan song storyline.

There has been some frustration in the community recently regarding the Phenomenal one's direction, with even his son expressing similar views. According to Russo, AJ could be booked into a storyline where he is frustrated with current non-active role in the company and decides to go for a final push.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran said:

"Cena is, I am a movie star, this is going to be my last wrestling run. That's, so I am talking about a guy like AJ that has being wrestling since his early twenties and he knows he is looking at the end square in the eye, still thinks he has a little left in the tank. Might have slowed down, I mean give me that. Give me Rocky going in to fight Ivan Drago, you know where he was really doubting himself and his wife had to... kick him in the n*ts. Give me, that's a given story. That story is already there."

Vince Russo is not happy with the current state of WWE

According to Russo, AJ Styles is not the only one suffering from a lack of proper creative direction in the company.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"Seriously, if we look at both shows and we look at that entire roster, I mean seriously as a shoot, who is getting booked well? Who is really getting booked well? You think people care about Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker? I don't. I don't think people care about them at all."

As of now, only time will tell how Triple H intends to remedy the situation.

