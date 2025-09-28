"I mean seriously" - Deleted comment by AJ Style's son prompts response from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AJ Styles has been sparsely pushed in WWE over the recent years, which has led to many comments about his wasted potential. Even his son apparently has a similar opinion, judging by a recent comment from him that has now been deleted.
The comment showed that AJ's son was also not happy about how his father was being handled in the Stamford-based promotion. While it has since been deleted, it was enough to spark discussions in the pro-wrestling community about the Phenomenal One. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the topic, offering a rather bleak perspective.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran said:
"Seriously, if we look at both shows and we look at that entire roster, I mean seriously as a shoot, who is getting booked well? Who is really getting booked well? You think people care about Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker? I don't. I don't think people care about them at all."
You can check out the full video here:
Disco Inferno has also criticized Triple H's creative handling in WWE
Vince Russo is not the only one who thinks that the quality of storylines has deteriorated. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno had a similar opinion.
Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the former star stated:
"Right now, the shows have been kind of lame, you know? Like creatively, they've been in a rut, but for some reason, as lame as the shows have been, the pops in the crowd in the arena are still very, very live. Like the crowd's never flat, you know? It's just well produced, like the production quality is excellent. Just right now, there's just not a really good storyline to sink your teeth into except until like getting Becky Lynch involved with CM Punk," Disco said.
As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.
