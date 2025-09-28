"I mean seriously" - Deleted comment by AJ Style's son prompts response from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AJ Styles has been sparsely pushed in WWE over the recent years, which has led to many comments about his wasted potential. Even his son apparently has a similar opinion, judging by a recent comment from him that has now been deleted.

Ad

The comment showed that AJ's son was also not happy about how his father was being handled in the Stamford-based promotion. While it has since been deleted, it was enough to spark discussions in the pro-wrestling community about the Phenomenal One. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the topic, offering a rather bleak perspective.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran said:

"Seriously, if we look at both shows and we look at that entire roster, I mean seriously as a shoot, who is getting booked well? Who is really getting booked well? You think people care about Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker? I don't. I don't think people care about them at all."

Ad

Trending

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

Disco Inferno has also criticized Triple H's creative handling in WWE

Vince Russo is not the only one who thinks that the quality of storylines has deteriorated. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno had a similar opinion.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the former star stated:

"Right now, the shows have been kind of lame, you know? Like creatively, they've been in a rut, but for some reason, as lame as the shows have been, the pops in the crowd in the arena are still very, very live. Like the crowd's never flat, you know? It's just well produced, like the production quality is excellent. Just right now, there's just not a really good storyline to sink your teeth into except until like getting Becky Lynch involved with CM Punk," Disco said.

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More