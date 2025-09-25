How many dates does John Cena have left in his retirement tour and when are they?

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 25, 2025 14:05 GMT
With only a few more appearances left before John Cena's retirement in December, he is scheduled to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel as part of his farewell tour. The marquee show is set to take place on Saturday, October 11, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Earlier this year, Cena announced that he would make a total of 36 appearances during his retirement tour before finally hanging up his wrestling boots. Based on this schedule, he is now approaching the final stages of his in-ring career, which will officially conclude at the end of this year.

After Brock Lesnar returned on SmackDown following Clash in Paris and rekindled his feud with The Franchise Player, defeating the latter in a one-on-one match last weekend at Wrestlepalooza, Cena now has only five dates remaining in his retirement run. He is scheduled to face AJ Styles at the upcoming premium live event in Perth.

Following John Cena's match in Australia, his next appearances are as follows: in Boston (November 10) and New York (November 17) for two episodes of RAW, in San Diego for Survivor Series (November 29), and ultimately on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will have his retirement match before hanging up his wrestling boots. However, the venue for the special event has not yet been revealed.

That said, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for the rest of the veteran's retirement tour.

John Cena cannot afford to lose to AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth, and here is why

John Cena suffered a huge loss against Brock Lesnar at the just-concluded WWE PLE, Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate made his return on the blue brand two weeks ago to resume his feud with Cena, leading to the highly anticipated bout last weekend in Indianapolis.

After being assaulted by Lesnar post-match, The Franchise Player would need a win to regain his momentum in his ongoing retirement tour. A loss against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth could further diminish his reputation as a formidable competitor and potentially threaten his legendary status in WWE.

Given the impressive legacy John Cena has built for the company over the years, sustaining another pinfall for a second time in a row would be a somewhat disappointing way for his farewell run. That said, it would be interesting to see the turn of events at the upcoming Perth event.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
