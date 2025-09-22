"We don't need anybody else" - Top star reacts to AJ Styles potentially signing with AEW after leaving WWE

One of AEW's current top names has responded to rumors of AJ Styles potentially jumping ship after his WWE contract expires. The star in question, Ricochet, has voiced his seemingly in-character opinion that The Phenomenal One is not needed in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Despite being one of WWE's most prominent names, and in spite of his evergreen in-ring excellence, AJ Styles has not been involved in a major main event program in the Stamford-based company in some time now. The legendary high-flying grappler has been feuding with Dominik Mysterio for the past couple of months, and currently has his sights set on El Grande Americano after the latter cost him his Intercontinental Title match against Dirty Dom a few weeks earlier. A number of Styles' fans have criticised WWE over his booking as of late, and in light of recent reports about his contract, have also been speculating on the possibility of the 48-year-old crossing over to AEW after his deal expires. When a user on X/Twitter asked viewers of the Jacksonville-based promotion to name a wrestler they would like to see in the company along with a photo of AJ, Ricochet responded by stating, presumably in character, that The Prince of Phenomenal was not needed in AEW. &quot;He's already got me. We dont need anyone else. [crown emoji]&quot; - posted Ricochet.Check out Ricochet's tweet below: A premier high-flyer in his own right, Ricochet has squared off against Styles on multiple occasions. They last went one-on-one in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on Monday Night RAW in June, 2021, with The Future of Flight emerging victorious. Ricochet picked up a huge win on AEW's latest PPVThis past Saturday at All Out : Toronto, Ricochet and his allies The Gates of Agony took on MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in trios action. The bout stemmed from The Demand costing The Standard of Excellence and The All-Mighty their AEW World Tag Team Titles this past month at Forbidden Door. The Hurt Syndicate battled Ricochet and GOA in a hard-hitting, action-packed matchup this weekend. The One and Only successfully secured the victory for his team after nailing MVP with his signature finisher, the Spirit Gun. Ricochet and The Gates of Agony [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]It remains to be seen whether The Syndicate's feud with The Demand will continue on All Elite programming moving forward.