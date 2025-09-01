  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Major superstar returns on RAW to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship

Major superstar returns on RAW to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 01, 2025 20:22 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Many WWE fans across the world were hoping to see Dominik Mysterio lose his Intercontinental Championship on the episode of RAW after Clash in Paris 2025. However, that didn't happen as a returning superstar assisted "Dirty" Dom.

Ad

The odds looked stacked against Dominik Mysterio as Adam Pearce revealed before his match that both Finn Balor and JD McDonagh would be banned from ringside. This was after McDonagh helped Finn Balor defeat the incredible Dragon Lee during their match earlier on RAW. As a result, Dominik attacked AJ Styles before the bell rang and dominated large portions of the match due to his underhanded tactics.

Although AJ Styles came close to winning the match, El Grande Americano returned and made a surprising appearance at ringside and cost AJ Styles the match, allowing Dominik Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Michael Cole made it clear that Dominik is still eyeing the AAA Mega Championship that is currently held by El Hijo del Vikingo. If Dominik captures the title, it will mark the first official World Championship of his career, and it will also make him a double Champion. It's rare territory to see people holding both an Intercontinental and World Title on their shoulders at the same time.

It also makes sense why El Grande Americano was seen talking to Dominik in a couple of backstage segments. This is the reason why - to help Dominik, and he could potentially get a title shot in return.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out going forward from here. El Grande Americano is unlikely to join The Judgment Day, but an alliance of convenience seems like it could be a possibility. Unfortunately for the fans in France, they couldn't witness one of their favorites, AJ Styles, win a Championship in their country.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications