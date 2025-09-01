Major superstar returns on RAW to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship

Many WWE fans across the world were hoping to see Dominik Mysterio lose his Intercontinental Championship on the episode of RAW after Clash in Paris 2025. However, that didn't happen as a returning superstar assisted &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom.The odds looked stacked against Dominik Mysterio as Adam Pearce revealed before his match that both Finn Balor and JD McDonagh would be banned from ringside. This was after McDonagh helped Finn Balor defeat the incredible Dragon Lee during their match earlier on RAW. As a result, Dominik attacked AJ Styles before the bell rang and dominated large portions of the match due to his underhanded tactics.Although AJ Styles came close to winning the match, El Grande Americano returned and made a surprising appearance at ringside and cost AJ Styles the match, allowing Dominik Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Michael Cole made it clear that Dominik is still eyeing the AAA Mega Championship that is currently held by El Hijo del Vikingo. If Dominik captures the title, it will mark the first official World Championship of his career, and it will also make him a double Champion. It's rare territory to see people holding both an Intercontinental and World Title on their shoulders at the same time.It also makes sense why El Grande Americano was seen talking to Dominik in a couple of backstage segments. This is the reason why - to help Dominik, and he could potentially get a title shot in return.It's going to be interesting to see how things play out going forward from here. El Grande Americano is unlikely to join The Judgment Day, but an alliance of convenience seems like it could be a possibility. Unfortunately for the fans in France, they couldn't witness one of their favorites, AJ Styles, win a Championship in their country.