“I still wouldn’t let a grown man smack me in the face” - Top AEW star takes a massive dig at Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston took to social media today to take a shot at both Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in light of the aftermath of their match at AEW Revolution. At the event, the two stars were both put in their respective places by the newly debuting William Regal.

Regal made his first appearance for AEW after Moxley rolled up Danielson to win an extremely physical match. The two men couldn't be separated until the former NXT General Manager took to the ring to confront both men and get them to shake hands.

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Tony Schiavone reveals he had no idea William Regal was joining AEW, that he was absolutely stunned about Regal because he did not see him backstage the day of the PPV.



AEW is apparently very good at keeping surprises. Tell this to whoever says that "dirtsheets" don't spoil AEW. Tony Schiavone reveals he had no idea William Regal was joining AEW, that he was absolutely stunned about Regal because he did not see him backstage the day of the PPV.AEW is apparently very good at keeping surprises. Tell this to whoever says that "dirtsheets" don't spoil AEW. https://t.co/lXqBJ7FPqI

After calming both men down, Regal slapped Moxley to the delight of Danielson, however his joy was short-lived as he proceeded to get a sharp left hand to the face for good measure. This is something that Eddie Kingston has commented on via Twitter, stating that unless it was his father, he would never let anyone slap him the way Regal slapped Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 All I am saying about Bryan and Mox is that it was a dope match and I don't like Bryan (judgemental prick) but I get it. But I still wouldn't let a grown man smack me in the face unless it's my pops. All I am saying about Bryan and Mox is that it was a dope match and I don't like Bryan (judgemental prick) but I get it. But I still wouldn't let a grown man smack me in the face unless it's my pops. https://t.co/tJWbat8qXi

Like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston had a very physical match at AEW Revolution

Kingston is more than likely a man of his word and if anyone slapped the Mad King they would almost certainly regret it instantly. Eddie took a number of stiff shots from Chris Jericho during their match at the pay-per-view.

The Mad King stood tall in victory at the end after submitting "The Influencer" with the Stretch Plum. This was a nod to one of Kingston's idols, the legendary Toshiaki Kawada from the 1990s glory days of All Japan Pro Wrestling.

After the match it was arranged and agreed upon that Jericho would shake Kingston's hand if he lost. Unfortunately, Jericho backed out at the last minute, leaving Kingston hanging.

