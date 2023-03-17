Top AEW star talks about his history with Britt Baker; takes exception to Adam Cole's warning (Exclusive)

An AEW star recently opened up on his relationship with Britt Baker and his response to Adam Cole's threats.

Both Britt Baker and Adam Cole have been instrumental in building the brand from the ground up. While Baker's work in the women's division is hard to miss, Cole suffered a severe concussion last year that kept him out of action. He returned this year and immediately put the entire locker room on notice.

Wardlow was recently interviewed by Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. When asked about Britt Baker and Adam Cole, the former TNT Champion had some interesting things to say.

"I love both of them. Britt and I have a lot of history... But Adam Cole said something about it's bad news for the locker room. It's bad news for everybody but me. I am always the exception." (5:30 onwards)

Adam Cole had also previously threatened the AEW World Champion'

The Panama City Playboy's return marked a new vengeful streak for his character, which led to him being quite reactive to a tweet by MJF.

Maxwell shared a post on social media, asking Cole to reel back his real-life girlfriend Britt Baker for her comments. This evidently incensed Adam Cole, who responded with a threatening message before the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year.

"You don’t wanna go down this road Max. If you want my attention just ask! But I get it, I’d be acting all weird on Twitter too if I knew Bryan was gonna whoop my a*s for an hour. Good luck Sunday! ☺️," tweeted Cole.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Adam Cole plans to do next in AEW.

Do you think Adam Cole will win the AEW World Championship this year? Sound off in the comments section below!

