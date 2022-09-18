Top AEW star teases crashing main event between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson on next week's Dynamite

AEW star MJF has seemingly hinted at interfering in the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson main event on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Moxley and Danielson will contest for the vacant AEW World Championship in the Grand Slam: Tournament of Champions finals. They defeated Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho on Wednesday's show to secure their spots in the title match.

Meanwhile, MJF is currently holding the "chip," which he won in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. Last week on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth addressed the world title conflict and issued a stern warning to Moxley, Danielson, and Jericho.

Friedman has been active on Twitter since his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on September 4. His latest tweet featured a photo from The American Dragon and Moxley's recent confrontation. The post seemingly indicates that he might crash next week's main event between the two former champions.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth will intervene in the bout to cash in his title opportunity at Grand Slam.

Fans have different thoughts on AEW star MJF's latest Twitter post

Afterward, the Twitter world reacted to MJF's latest post concerning Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

One user expressed his desire to see Friedman win the AEW World Championship next week.

janie / 3 days! @mjflover if not at least grand slam is in the MJF is back era! @The_MJF Hoping you show up with your shenanigansif not at least grand slam is in the MJF is back era! @The_MJF Hoping you show up with your shenanigans 😌🙏 if not at least grand slam is in the MJF is back era! 💃💃💃 https://t.co/KmSPj0zHgu

A fan suggested the company revisit the rivalry between Moxley and The Firm Leader, this time with the latter holding the world title.

Several users noted that MJF becoming the new world champion should be the conclusion of this year's Grand Slam event.

The Second City Demobat Slayer @DicloniusGames @sescoops MJF walking out of Grand Slam as champion seems like the only logical conclusion at least to me. @sescoops MJF walking out of Grand Slam as champion seems like the only logical conclusion at least to me.

Meanwhile, someone asked MJF's thoughts on the fan sign about CM Punk.

Fans will have and watch the Dynamite: Grand Slam special this Wednesday to witness if fate will finally favor MJF in his quest to win the coveted gold.

Do you think MJF will come out of Dynamite: Grand Slam as the new AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

