Top AEW star teases forming a dream alliance with WWE Smackdown Superstar Happy Corbin

During a recent interview, top AEW heel Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) teased a potential partnership with WWE SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin.

MJF and Corbin have a well-documented liking for one another. They even exchanged pleasantries on Twitter when the AEW star was on his way to Buffalo for Dynamite on September 7. The WWE Superstar tweeted, "So rich, I love it."

While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling show with Sam Roberts, MJF revealed that he has an inseparable bond with Corbin. The Salt of the Earth further emphasized that the SmackDown star has a deep knowledge of the business.

MJF then expressed that he and Corbin might be in the same ring somewhere down the line. He even teased that they might be tag team partners.

"I feel one day somehow me and him will share a ring together. I think maybe even tag, who's to say? Will that time be coming up soon shortly who's to say?" MJF said. [33:38 - 33:53]

The AEW star also stated that the former King of the Ring winner was "supremely underrated."

AEW star MJF heaped praise on another WWE SmackDown Superstar

During the same interview, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was questioned about Sami Zayn. The latter is currently associated with The Bloodline, led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Salt of the Earth didn't hesitate to give his props to The Honorary Uce by proclaiming him as one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the planet.

"I think Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet. Has been for a very long time, hasn't always had the platform and the opportunity to show the world that."

Last week on Dynamite, MJF outclassed Wheeler Yuta in the opening salvo. Following the match, The Salt of the Earth was about to attack Yuta with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. However, William Regal stood up from commentary with his brass knuckles and went face-to-face with The Salt of the Earth.

