Top AEW star teases potential dig at Vince McMahon and WWE

The Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, has officially returned to power. AEW World Tag Team Champion The Acclaimed is seemingly set to take shots at the 77-year-old man and his promotion, according to Anthony Bowens.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement last year following the hush-money allegations. His retirement changed the landscape of WWE. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took care of the corporate side of things as the co-CEOs of the company. Meanwhile, Stephanie's husband Triple H took creative control of the television shows.

Earlier today, it was announced that the Chairman of the company was officially back on the company's board of directors. However, there has been no confirmation as to whether or not he will be back taking creative control of the product as well.

While many members of the wrestling world are shocked, Anthony Bowens and The Acclaimed seem to be taking this news as an opportunity to take a dig at Vince and WWE.

Tonight on Battle of The Belts, The Acclaimed are set to defend their titles against the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. It is their tradition that the champions make their entrance with a rap song. Bowens has seemingly teased that their rap tonight will involve the news that McMahon is back on the board.

Here is the tweet that Anthony Bowens tweeted moments after the news went viral.

"Today is a good day to be on LIVE television 😏 #AEWBOTB5," Anthony Bowens tweeted.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official #AEWBOTB5 Today is a good day to be on LIVE television Today is a good day to be on LIVE television 😏 #AEWBOTB5 https://t.co/2en80sPNZK

Vince McMahon threatened the company to get back onto the board

Previously, there were several reports that the 77-year-old man was second-guessing his decision to retire. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that McMahon is highly serious about returning as the Chairman. He reportedly threatened to take the company hostage, claiming that he will not sign off on any media deals unless he is back as the Chairman.

Thus, McMahon is now officially back as the Executive Chairman.

