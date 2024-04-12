Top AEW star teases return after months to renew feud with Toni Storm

A major AEW star has teased an in-ring return after several months to renew her feud with Toni Storm. The talent in question is Britt Baker.

Baker has been on an extended hiatus from AEW programming. She was last seen in the ring on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision, where she challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship.

Baker is reportedly recovering from back issues that have been afflicting her for some time. However, many expect her to return soon, especially after Tony Khan himself teased her comeback earlier this year.

The AEW women's division boasts many talents with the addition of Mariah May, Deonna Purrazzo and more recently with the blockbuster debut of Mercedes Mone. Britt Baker seems eager to join the fray and has hinted at her interest in re-igniting her feud with Toni Storm.

Taking to X, the 32-year-old shared a gif of herself battering the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, seemingly setting her sights on The Timeless One as a target after making her return to the squared circle.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker is excited to return to the ring in AEW and cut promos

Britt Baker has been a consistent mainstay of All Elite Wrestling since its earliest days. She is widely regarded as one of the top names of her division, and has worked with Thunder Rosa, Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

Baker has been missing from action since 2023. While speaking on a panel at SXSW 2024, she discussed her wish to evolve and develop as a wrestler, and the growing network of trainers, coaches and talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Baker further voiced her excitement to return to the ring and deliver promos on television.

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn’t work. With all the new talent coming in, and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Baker returns to action in All Elite Wrestling.

Poll : Do you want to see Timeless Toni Storm take on Britt Baker for the Women's World Title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion