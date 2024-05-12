Top AEW star teases using retired move just weeks after accidentally hurting Bryan Danielson

A top AEW star was about to perform the move he recently retired on the most recent episode of Collision after seemingly hurting Bryan Danielson with the same move. The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay.

At the Dynasty pay-per-view, Ospreay squared off against Bryan Danielson in one of the best matches. During the bout, The Aerial Assassin inadvertently dropped Danielson on his neck while performing the Storm Driver '93 move, seemingly injuring him in the process.

Following his match, Ospreay was upset, and during the post-show media scrum, he announced that he would retire the Storm Driver '93 move after he hurt Bryan Danielson. Meanwhile, Will teased performing the retired move yet again during his in-ring debut on this week's Collision.

During his match against Lee Moriarty, Will Ospreay got him in position for Storm Driver. However, he quickly turned it into a Stormbreaker after teasing the return of the retired move.

Ospreay also had his eyes on the International Champion Roderick Strong. The two are set to collide at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26. It remains to be seen who walks out of the PPV as the champion.