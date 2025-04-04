Top AEW star has a three-word reaction to Chad Gable's insane physique

Chad Gable showed off his physique in a recent video. A top AEW star reacted to it.

Dax Harwood is the latest to comment on Chad Gable's physique. For the past few weeks, Gable has pretended to be sick in order to avoid competing on RAW. He even had a doctor's note to prove that he was unwell. As a result, RAW GM Adam Pearce informed him that he would not be competing in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, Gable promised Pearce that he would be ready in time for RAW in his hometown.

Recently, Gable posted a video of himself working out in the gym, showcasing his incredible physique. He also had a message for Adam Pearce, stating:

"Yo @ScrapDaddyAP — I told you once I got back to Minnesota, I’d get myself healthy. I will be at #WWERaw RAW Monday in Minneapolis. Expect me. Give MY people what they want. They don’t want @Americano_WWE in Minneapolis. Don’t let him steal MY spotlight. @WWE"

Dax Harwood responded to Gable's tweet, claiming that it was AI.

"This is AI"

Check out his tweet here:

Teddy Long criticized one spot from Chad Gable's recent match

A couple of weeks ago, a masked luchador attacked Rey Mysterio during his match against The New Day. Many fans believed it was Chad Gable under the mask, as he sported a similar physique. However, when Cathy Kelley interviewed Gable, the masked man was being escorted out by WWE's security. The luchador's name was later revealed to be El Grande Americano. However, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee refused to believe that it wasn't Gable behind the mask.

On the March 24 episode of RAW, El Grande Americano faced off against Dragon Lee in a singles match. During the match, the luchador ripped off Lee's mask, allowing him to secure the win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that he is not fond of making fun of luchador traditions. He also recalled the time when Rey Mysterio's mask was taken off.

"I don't know whether you know you should make a mockery of this, whether you should be serious or not. But it's just something I wouldn't do. I mean it's tradition. So I would [...] I would kinda leave it like that. I would kinda feel bad the time if you guys remember when finally they took the mask off Rey Mysterio. Golly, man," he said. [3:38 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce will allow Chad Gable to compete in his hometown.

