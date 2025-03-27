"It's just something I wouldn't do" - Teddy Long lashes out at recent WWE RAW spot; says it is a mockery (Exclusive)

WWE RAW recently saw the storyline of Chad Gable take a wild turn, with the appearance of El Grande Americano. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks that the entire concept is a mockery of traditions.

While it cannot be confirmed at this point, many believe that El Grande Americano is Chad Gable himself, using a Luchador mask to conceal his identity. On RAW this week, El Grande went up against Dragon Lee in a match that ended rather abruptly when the latter's mask got ripped off his face. While the LWO member was able to cover his face, he lost the bout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that he was unsure if making a mockery of Luchador traditions was something he would ever be on board with. He noted that he respected traditions and also brought up the time Rey Mysterio's mask had been taken off.

"I don't know whether you know you should make a mockery of this, whether you should be serious or not. But it's just something I wouldn't do. I mean it's tradition. So I would [...] I would kinda leave it like that. I would kinda feel bad the time if you guys remember when finally they took the mask off Rey Mysterio. Golly man," he said. [3:38 onwards]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Bill Apter echoed similar thoughts about WWE storyline

According to Bill Apter, the Lucha community in Mexico is not very happy about Chad Gable's ongoing WWE storyline.

On an episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Apter stated that the Luchador community in Mexico took their traditions very seriously. He further stated that he had spoken with two members who were not at all happy with the mockery that was being dished out in WWE and likened it to an insult to their religion.

"They may have shown praise backstage, but the Lucha community in Mexico is PO'd... I spoke to two people. If you really think that making what they called a mockery of true Luchadors, you know, that's like a religion in Mexico. It's not like, you know, like a funny thing, it's like a religion. It's like mocking their religion," Apter said.

As of now, it remains to be seen where the storyline goes from here in WWE.

