Top AEW star uses Cody Rhodes' popular move at Double or Nothing 2023

A major AEW star explicitly referenced Cody Rhodes on tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view when he used The American Nightmare's finishing move in a match.

Cody Rhodes was an EVP and founding member of AEW before deciding to rejoin WWE in 2022. For much of his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Grandson of a Plumber was associated with the current World Champion MJF.

However, it still came as a massive surprise to see MJF blatantly reference his former friend and ally. He used Rhodes' patented finishing move, Cross Rhodes, in a match against Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara.

The four-way affair dubbed as the "four pillars match" has been on many fans' wishlists ever since the quartet made the moniker an official staple of AEW television.

In some way, shape, or form, Cody Rhodes helped mold these rising talents into the stars they now are. Therefore, it seems appropriate that The American Nightmare was indirectly involved in their bout.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Brock Lesnar. At Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event, The Beast Incarnate earned a victory over Rhodes when he sinched in a Kimura lock. With the score between the two men level at one apiece, it looks as though WWE is setting up a rubber match to settle this rivalry.

