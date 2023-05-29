Cody Rhodes suffered defeat by technical submission to Brock Lesnar at WWE Night Of Champions 2023. In a rematch from Backlash, where The American Nightmare prevailed by reversing a Kimura lock into a pinfall, The Beast took advantage of his opponent's broken arm to emerge victorious.

Rhodes refused to tap out to the submission maneuver, exhibiting the never-say-die attitude that has made him one of the biggest babyfaces in the company currently. Nonetheless, he suffered his second loss since returning to WWE, leaving fans wondering what's next for him.

Here are four exciting potential directions for Cody Rhodes post-WWE Night Of Champions

#4: Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar III

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are currently tied at 1 win apiece in their heated rivalry. They traded victories at WWE Backlash and Night Of Champions, leaving their feud in a stalemate. Being the two of the top competitors in the company and given how much bad blood they've had recently, a tie-breaker is much needed.

This could mean a rubber match at Money In The Bank or Summerslam, most likely with a stipulation. Will Rhodes vs Lesnar III be in Hell In A Cell? Will it be a Street Fight? Last Man Standing? We'll find out soon enough if the company takes that direction.

#3: Cody Rhodes renews hostilities with an old foe

Could they run it back?

Cody Rhodes and the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins are no strangers to each other. They had one of the best trilogies in the company's history last year, with The American Nightmare holding an immaculate 3-0 record. Now that The Visionary holds a world title, hostilities could be renewed over the biggest prize on RAW, where they both reside.

It may not be the ideal time to rekindle the rivalry since neither can afford to lose, but there could arguably be no bigger feud on the red brand than Rhodes vs Rollins IV. Furthermore, Triple H has made it a habit to book such feuds where fans can't decide who they want to win.

#2: The American Nightmare finds himself targeted by another monster heel on WWE RAW

As the top babyface on RAW and possibly in the entire company, Cody Rhodes is destined to come up against the biggest and worst heels. Since his return, his list of major feuds has been against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to deduce that his next direction will most probably be a feud against an imposing heel in that vein.

The red brand has many heels, including The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Intercontinental champion Gunther, or perhaps even a returning Drew McIntyre turned heel.

#1: Cody Rhodes enters the Money In The Bank ladder match

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to compete in the MITB Ladder match in London?



I see this happening. Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to compete in the MITB Ladder match in London?I see this happening. https://t.co/5gk4PcJThi

Cody Rhodes' main goal since returning to WWE has been to finish his story. What does that entail? Dethroning Roman Reigns to win the title that eluded his legendary father throughout his iconic career. But now that he and the Tribal Chief are on different brands, it's difficult to say how he will beat Roman. This can happen if he wins the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024 for the second consecutive time or by winning the Men's MITB, which is just over a month from now.

However, it remains to be seen if the company pulls the trigger to put The American Nightmare in the iconic ladder match or goes in another direction. Should he enter the match, he would be an overwhelming favorite to come out on top.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes