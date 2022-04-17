Top AEW star wants dream match against Cesaro

AEW star Andrade El Idolo wants to face former WWE Superstar Cesaro in a dream match in Mexico.

Cesaro was in WWE for nearly 11 years. He joined in 2011 and enjoyed a successful career that saw him win the United States Championship once and the Tag Team Championship a whopping seven times. In addition to his titles, he also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2014.

In February 2022, the Swiss Superman decided to leave the company after his contract expired. Cesaro is one of the most acclaimed wrestlers of his generation and would be a major pickup for any promotion. As of now, fans seem to be hyping a potential jump to AEW.

Another former WWE United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo, has now revealed his desire for a rematch against Cesaro, but he wants it to happen in Mexico this time.

Cesaro recently posted a picture of himself to Instagram, and Andrade commented on it, asking for the rematch:

“El Idolo vs. Claudio but now in Mexico, mi amigo, the last time was in your country," wrote Andrade.

Cesaro (now going by Claudio CSRO) last wrestled Andrade in a singles match at a WWE house show in Zurich in 2019. Considering the talent both men possess, their potential match could be a showstealer. It's possible fans will get to see it at AAA's Triplemania XXX.

Andrade El Idolo faced former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in Mexico last year

At this point last year, Kenny Omega was in the midst of his belt collector gimmick that saw him hold three major promotions' world titles at the same time: AEW, AAA and IMPACT Wrestling.

During his reign, he was challenged by Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship in the main event of Triplemania XXIX. Andrade emerged at the event with Ric Flair as his manager while Kenny Omega walked out with Konnan instead of Don Callis.

After an excellent match and a lot of shenanigans, it was the Best Bout Machine who emerged victorious in an unexpected result. The Nature Boy got physical as well, chopping and punching Omega before locking in the figure four leglock on Konnan.

With Andrade having recently taken over the AFO, he is now primed to go in several potential directions in AEW. He is also still capable of working matches for AAA in Mexico. With so many dream bouts still on the table, fans of the former NXT Champion have a lot to look forward to.

Edited by Jacob Terrell