Top AEW star wants to win world title before retirement; feels it is good for business

A top AEW star recently expressed his desire to become a world champion in Tony Khan's promotion. He wishes to hold the world title once before riding off into the sunset.

Dustin is the current ROH World Tag Team Champion and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He hasn't won any belts in AEW yet. Throughout his three-and-a-half-decade-long career, he has won many belts in different promotions but never won a world title in any of them. He hoped to change that in AEW.

Dustin Rhodes recently had an interview on the Busted Open podcast. During that, he stated that he wanted a world title run before he retired. He added that his world title run would be good for business.

The Natural said, “I still do want it and I know there’s an opportunity for me to maybe get it before I retire, I really do. I really believe that. Is it good business? I think so because I can work as a working champion, as long as you want, and do just as good a job as anybody else in our business.” [H/T: Wrestlezone]

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is the son of the late legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes. While his last name has brought him respect and recognition in the industry, some people have also pointed fingers that he got all his success through nepotism and not his hard work.

Speaking on the Unbreakable podcast, Dustin addressed it, saying people think it's been easy for him since his father was a prominent figure in the industry, but in retrospect, it has only been harder for him, as he's had to live up to his dad's name and fame.

“People think: 'Oh, Dustin had the easy road to get into the business.' It’s actually 100% the opposite,” he said.

Cody Rhodes is Dustin's younger brother. Just like his older brother, The American Nightmare also had a dream to become a World Champion and he did. Hopefully, The Natural will also receive the same fate soon.

