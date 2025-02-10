  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Top AEW star wants to win world title before retirement; feels it is good for business

Top AEW star wants to win world title before retirement; feels it is good for business

By Monika Thapa
Modified Feb 10, 2025 10:59 GMT
AEW head Tony Khan [Source: Khan on X]
AEW President Tony Khan [Source:Tony Khan's X handle]

A top AEW star recently expressed his desire to become a world champion in Tony Khan's promotion. He wishes to hold the world title once before riding off into the sunset.

Dustin is the current ROH World Tag Team Champion and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He hasn't won any belts in AEW yet. Throughout his three-and-a-half-decade-long career, he has won many belts in different promotions but never won a world title in any of them. He hoped to change that in AEW.

Dustin Rhodes recently had an interview on the Busted Open podcast. During that, he stated that he wanted a world title run before he retired. He added that his world title run would be good for business.

also-read-trending Trending
The Natural said, “I still do want it and I know there’s an opportunity for me to maybe get it before I retire, I really do. I really believe that. Is it good business? I think so because I can work as a working champion, as long as you want, and do just as good a job as anybody else in our business.” [H/T: Wrestlezone]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

AEW star opens up on huge family misconception

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is the son of the late legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes. While his last name has brought him respect and recognition in the industry, some people have also pointed fingers that he got all his success through nepotism and not his hard work.

Speaking on the Unbreakable podcast, Dustin addressed it, saying people think it's been easy for him since his father was a prominent figure in the industry, but in retrospect, it has only been harder for him, as he's had to live up to his dad's name and fame.

“People think: 'Oh, Dustin had the easy road to get into the business.' It’s actually 100% the opposite,” he said.

Cody Rhodes is Dustin's younger brother. Just like his older brother, The American Nightmare also had a dream to become a World Champion and he did. Hopefully, The Natural will also receive the same fate soon.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी