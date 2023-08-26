Top AEW stars recall being frustrated ahead of All In

Top AEW stars and former World Tag Team Champions recently revealed that the build to All In has been very frustrating and distracting for them.

The stars in question is none other than Nick and Matt Jackson, together known as The Young Bucks. The duo will look to capture the AEW World Tag Team titles once again when they take on FTR at All In in Wembley.

The lead-up to their third clash has been controversial as Cash Wheeler was recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Speaking to Justin Barraso of Sports Illustrated, Matt Jackson said that he and Nick will deliver a classic despite of the recent distractions.

“Any time distractions happen beyond your control, it’s a bit frustrating. But we have a task at hand, and we plan on delivering.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

AEW star Nick Jackson reveals the struggle he faced before his tag match against FTR

Nick Jackson recently talked about his health struggles before The Young Bucks' first encounter with FTR.

The Young Bucks successfully defeated FTR in their first match against each other and captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the process at Full Gear 2020.

Speaking in the same interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Nick Jackson talked about the struggles he faced before the first match and reflected on how the extra time to build-up their third encounter has been very helpful.

“Not many people know this, but I had a really bad case of Covid a month or two before that first match, and I had trouble breathing for a long time. Cardio-wise, it took me a while to get healthy, so that match was probably the hardest match I ever had to get through. The second match I felt a lot healthier, but it was on TV so we didn’t get a lot of time. What excites me most is having that extra time and having a beat to be able to tell the best story that we possibly can.”

