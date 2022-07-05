Top AEW star responds to troll claiming that Theory and two other WWE stars are the new generation

Ricky Starks has responded to a troll claiming that WWE Superstars Theory, Carmelo Hayes, and Bron Breakker are the stars of the new generation.

Theory recently captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, and he has been getting a push from Vince McMahon for quite a while. Meanwhile, Hayes and Breakker are the NXT North American Champion and the NXT Champion, respectively.

The AEW star got into a back-and-forth interaction with Twitter user @thezhield, who responded to an initial tweet from the former. Starks hilariously responded to that same tweet with the following:

In recent weeks, Starks has mostly competed in tag team action with his fellow Team Taz stablemate Powerhouse Hobbs. The duo competed in the Royal Rampage on last week's edition of AEW Rampage.

Starks is also the reigning FTW World Heavyweight Champion. His last defense was against Jungle Boy on an episode of Dynamite in the lead-up to Double or Nothing 2022.

Booker T believes WWE star Theory is world champion material

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, Theory lost his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. However, he ended the night on a successful note as he captured the Men's Money in the Bank contract.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his titles in a Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Theory now has the opportunity to capture the top titles at the age of 24 by possibly dethroning either Reigns or Lesnar.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame show, WWE legend Booker T praised Theory and claimed that he could be a world champion if booked properly. He said:

"It's not losing, but it's how you lose. He could beat Roman, he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. If a person is unconscious when I cash in, who loses? If you book it properly, Theory is not going to be one of the guys that [sic] got the briefcase and didn't cash it in and win it. I don't see that happening. This kid has got way too much upside for something like that to happen. That's just me and what I would be thinking if I had Theory in this position."

Theory is currently engaged in a feud against Bobby Lashley. The two will once again cross paths at SummerSlam 2022 in a rematch.

