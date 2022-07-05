Booker T says top WWE RAW star can be world champion if he's booked properly

WWE legend Booker T is optimistic about Theory cashing in his contract and becoming world champion in the promotion.

Theory has the opportunity to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the age of 24 after he won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase at the recently-concluded show. The RAW Superstar has already set his sights on SummerSlam, where he's vowed to beat Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, depending on who emerges victorious in the Last Man Standing Match.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that Theory could beat Roman Reigns or anyone else to become world champion if it's the right situation and if he's booked properly by WWE.

"It's not losing, but it's how you lose. He could beat Roman, he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. If a person is unconscious when I cash in, who loses? If you book it properly, Theory is not going to be one of the guys that [sic] got the briefcase and didn't cash it in and win it. I don't see that happening. This kid has got way too much upside for something like that to happen. That's just me and what I would be thinking if I had Theory in this position," said Booker T. [31:29 - 32:09]

The Hall of Famer feels that Theory has been doing a great job. He also thinks that the former United States Champion hasn't had one misstep since being pushed by the company.

Theory has a few high-profile opponents he could face in WWE next

The youngest Money in the Bank winner in history has a few big matches that he could have in the weeks and months to come.

It was confirmed on this week's RAW that Theory has the opportunity to win the United States Title as he will face Bobby Lashley once again at SummerSlam.

Theory could also cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar world title match. 16-time world champion John Cena is another probable opponent for him following their recent face-off on RAW.

The future is looking bright for Theory, and it's exciting to see what heights he will reach in WWE.

