Top champion drops major hint at appearing on AEW TV

A top champion has teased her return to AEW Television via a post on her social media account.

The star in question is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena. The Texas-born wrestler signed with AEW in 2022 but made the jump to the company's sister brand, ROH, later that year and captured the Women's Championship.

Athena has been a dominant Women's Champion ever since. She has also dubbed herself the 'Forever Champion' of ROH's women's division. The 35-year-old posted an interesting tweet on Saturday, March 2, 2024, seemingly hinting at her potential arrival on AEW TV.

Athena recently shared her conversation with Tony Khan regarding AEW TV return

Speaking to Lyric Swinton for Sunday Night's Main Event, Athena shared her goal for 2024, which is to win both women's titles in All Elite Wrestling.

"I just hope to end 2024 as the triple crown champion. That's the greedy part in me. I don't know if my body will hold up having to defend three titles in a night, but we're going to try it, and we're going to go for it. That is my goal at the end of 2024. As much as I love Ring of Honor, I know that Tony [Tony Khan] and I have also talked; we know it's not going to last forever, even though I call myself the forever ROH Champion. Just know, I don't talk about stuff because I genuinely want it to be a surprise when it does happen," she said.

She further heaped praise on Tony Khan:

"It's coming. We have talked. Everyone thinks that Tony isn't a mastermind; he is. He does everything for a reason. Just wait, be patient, [and] stay on board with ROH, because even if I'm not able to be on ROH, there are so many women, men, and tag teams, and everyone gives their heart and soul to that cause.''

Athena has proven to be a quality talent for the company under the Ring of Honor brand, and it is just a matter of time before we see her return to AEW TV.

